Circle Bowl in Baton Rouge closing due to fallout from pandemic

"To our Circle Bowl Family

After 62 great years, Circle Bowl will be closing our doors on Thursday April 1, 2021. We did our best to get through the Covid shutdowns, mandates, and other restrictions placed on the bowling industry. It has not been easy on our guests, our employees, our company, or our business (owned by Malco Theatres, a movie theater chain with 34 locations that was hit even harder by the pandemic).

To our dedicated current and former staff. We thank you for your many years of service, friendship, and dedication. You are our family and we could have not been successful without you. We wish the very best and the brightest of futures.

To our league bowlers. We are thankful for the many many years of support, friendship, laughter and sorrow, stories, history, and so much more. You will always have a place in our hearts and minds. Thanks for always being our biggest fans.

To our school groups, organizations, fundraisers, tournaments, and corporate events. It has been our extreme pleasure to give you a place to teach, compete, and just have fun enjoying all this great sport has to offer. We wish you the best going forward.

Shutting the doors on this iconic location is one of the hardest things we have ever had to do, but making lifetime friends, family, and memories has been our privilege and pleasure.