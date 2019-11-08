51°
Cinderella bandit: Suspected burglar caught after leaving shoe at crime scene

WALKER - It was far from a fairy tale ending for one criminal who tried and failed to burglarize a home in Livingston Parish. 

The homeowner in the Walker neighborhood first shared photos from the attempted break-in Thursday afternoon. The post on Facebook showed pictures of the suspect slinking around the property while smoking a cigarette. Other images showed a shattered window and what appeared to be one of the mystery man's shoes left behind on the property.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that it quickly identified the suspect as Rocky Stanley and had taken him into custody. 

