Cincinnati Zoo exhibit scheduled to reopen one year after Harambe's death
CINCINNATI - An expanded Gorilla World exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo is scheduled to open in early June shortly after the one year anniversary of the shooting death of an endangered gorilla named Harambe.
The Cincinnati Zoo director tells WXIX-TV they're excited to get the gorillas back outside.
Construction began last fall, but had been in the works since 2015.
Changes include new landscaping, an energy-efficient stream and waterfall and a resurfaced outdoor habitat.
A new indoor area will also allow guests to see the gorillas year round.
The zoo installed new barriers at the exhibit after a 3-year-old boy entered the enclosure, leading to the death of the 17-year-old western lowland gorilla Harambe.
Zoo officials say the new barriers include wooden beams and knotted rope netting.
