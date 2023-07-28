Latest Weather Blog
Cincinnati Bengals thank fans for donating their calf muscles after QB Joe Burrow carted off field
UPDATE - The Cincinnati Bengals haven't given much of an update on QB Joe Burrow's calf injury, but on Friday they did thank fans for offering their own calves to the former LSU star. The Bengals also said "Joey will be back."
Original story:
CINCINNATI, OH - Former LSU and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had to leave training camp on a cart after an injury during an 11 on 11 session. The video below shows Joe going down after trying to escape the pocket.
According to Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor, Burrow suffered a calf injury. The timeframe on this injury is unknown.
BREAKING: Joe Burrow was just carted to the locker room, after going down on a play during 11-on-11.
?? Video of the play, and Joe leaving the field:#Benagls @WCPO pic.twitter.com/FPl1PQ8O4c— Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 27, 2023
