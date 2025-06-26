91°
Cigarettes started fire at home off Hoo Shoo Too Road

1 hour 35 minutes ago Thursday, June 26 2025 Jun 26, 2025 June 26, 2025 11:47 AM June 26, 2025 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. GEORGE - No injuries were reported after a house fire off Hoo Shoo Too Road on Thursday morning. 

The fire happened at a home on Old World Drive. No one was injured and the damage was contained to the outside of the home, under the stairs leading to the front door. 

The St. George Fire Department said "cigarettes carelessly disposed of" were the cause of the fire.

