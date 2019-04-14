Cicadas swarm over Central La.

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The incessant sound of hundreds of millions of cicadas has invaded central Louisiana.



The whirring drone of 13-year periodical cicadas can be heard throughout parts of Rapides, Grant, LaSalle and other central Louisiana parishes.



Chris Carlton, the director of the Louisiana State Arthropod Museum and an expert on periodical cicadas, says there are three species of magicicada swarming in central Louisiana.



The entomologist says the cicadas long-term broods are a natural phenomenon unique to the eastern United States.



Some parts of the country have 17-year broods of periodical cicadas, but Louisiana does not.



Carlton said it's common in the South for people to mistakenly refer to cicadas as locusts. Some people in the area refer to the periodical cicadas as "red-eye locusts."