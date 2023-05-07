CIA head warns of Russian hacking, says US must be on guard

WASHINGTON - CIA Director John Brennan is warning that Russia has "exceptionally capable and sophisticated cybercapabilities" and that the United States must be on guard.



Brennan was asked in a television interview Sunday whether Russia is trying to manipulate America's presidential election. Brennan didn't say, but he noted the FBI is investigating recent computer intrusions at the Democratic National Committee.



He also cited Moscow's aggressive intelligence collection.



Brennan said, "I think that we have to be very, very wary of what the Russians might be trying to do in terms of collecting information in a cyber-realm, as well as what they might want to do with it."



Brennan spoke on CBS' "Face the Nation" on the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.