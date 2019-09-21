72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CIA director says unverified material in secret 9/11 pages

3 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, May 01 2016 May 1, 2016 May 01, 2016 2:45 PM May 01, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

WASHINGTON - CIA Director John Brennan says a 28-page secret chapter from a congressional inquiry into 9/11 contains preliminary information about possible Saudi links to the attackers that hadn't been corroborated or checked out at the time.

The Obama administration may soon release part of the material.

Brennan tells NBC's "Meet the Press" there were "concerns about sensitive source of methods, investigative actions" and notes the Sept. 11 investigation still was underway.

Brennan says the 9/11 Commission followed up on the preliminary information in the 28 pages and made "a very clear judgment" there was no evidence indicating "the Saudi government as an institution or Saudi officials individually" financially backed al-Qaida.

He's concerned some might seize on "uncorroborated, unvetted information" and cite Saudi involvement, and says that would be "very, very inaccurate."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days