CIA director says unverified material in secret 9/11 pages

WASHINGTON - CIA Director John Brennan says a 28-page secret chapter from a congressional inquiry into 9/11 contains preliminary information about possible Saudi links to the attackers that hadn't been corroborated or checked out at the time.



The Obama administration may soon release part of the material.



Brennan tells NBC's "Meet the Press" there were "concerns about sensitive source of methods, investigative actions" and notes the Sept. 11 investigation still was underway.



Brennan says the 9/11 Commission followed up on the preliminary information in the 28 pages and made "a very clear judgment" there was no evidence indicating "the Saudi government as an institution or Saudi officials individually" financially backed al-Qaida.



He's concerned some might seize on "uncorroborated, unvetted information" and cite Saudi involvement, and says that would be "very, very inaccurate."