Churchill home: 2nd suspect arrested in golden toilet theft
LONDON (AP) - Police have arrested a second suspect in the unusual case involving the theft of a golden toilet from Winston Churchill's birthplace.
Thames Valley Police said Tuesday that a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle and has been released pending investigation. The two suspects have not been charged or identified.
The police investigation over the Saturday morning theft at Blenheim Palace is ongoing. The toilet is a work of art valued at 1 million pounds or $1.25 million. The golden toilet is the work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan that was part of an art installation that had been installed a few days before the theft.
The artist intended the golden toilet to be a pointed satire about excessive wealth.
