Churches in EBR Parish still hold their service amid the COVID-19 outbreak

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge is offered a drive-thru service on Sunday morning for communion.

Judy Fry took advantage of the churches first time drive up service.

"'You weren't concerned about the coronavirus?' No, I just got in my car and drove here and I'm driving back home," Fry said.

Reverend Tommy Dillon is the pastor of St. Margaret's Episcopal. He says the drive-thru is way to offer communion and blessings without parishioners leaving their cars, hoping to reduce the possible spread of the corornavirus.

"We're doing things like we never done before," Dillon said.

"It's time for the church to be the church, and that's what we are trying to do. To continue to be the church, in a safe way, and to reach out to as many people as we can," Dillon said.

The also held online streaming services, where members of the church were not allowed inside the church.

Mega church, Healing Place also held service for it's thousands of members this Sunday online.

Amid a government warning to avoid large crowds and a mandate to limit gathers to fewer than 50 people, a church in Central held a large outdoor service Sunday.

The service drew the ire of many who saw it unfold.

The gathering was at The Life Tabernacle Church. People reported seeing several buses drop people off at the service.

Officials are limiting gatherings to fifty or fewer in an attempt to social distance and stop the spread of COVID-19.

The huge New Life Tabernacle Church in Central held service out-doors. Members were keep apart, with special seating arraignments.

"People of the world have encountered plague and wars and we get through. So we always keep our faith and love one another, and maybe through this the world will be a better place.

Church leaders say the online and alternative worship services will continue for as long as needed.

It seemed local police would be responsible for curtailing the church gathering but did not respond to calls for comment Sunday.

