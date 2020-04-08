Church continues its mission to feed the hungry despite battling arson-related fires

BATON ROUGE - Even as their church became the target of an arsonist, officials and congregation members affiliated with Broadmoor United Methodist Church are determined to carry out their mission to feed the hungry.

During the week of March 30, buildings on Broadmoor Methodist's property were utterly devastated by two fires, erasing years of memories.

Despite the ensuing challenges, church officials are continuing their Red Stick Together ministry, which was designed to provide free food to the community.

Church officials say the program is now expanding its nights of free meals to include Mondays and Fridays.

It's their hope to help area residents affected by job loss or food shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meals are prepared fresh and served hot in to-go boxes outside of the building while volunteers follow Gov. John Bel Edwards’ orders and CDC guidelines for food service during this pandemic. One meal is given per person, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone interested in picking up a meal should go to 9620 Florida Blvd, Suite 500 in Baton Rouge, LA (this is in the Broadmoor Shopping Center, two doors down from the Hi Nabor Supermarket) every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6 p.m.

Church officials say the red and white Red Stick Together signs will be visible, letting interested ones know they're in the right area.

Click here for more information.