Crews respond to early-morning blaze at vacant church along Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a vacant church along Scenic Highway early Friday morning.
Photos from the scene at 8606 Scenic Highway showed the second floor of the church engulfed in smoke. A HazMat team was called due to it being a two-alarm fire.
Authorities said there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Portions of Scenic Highway were shut down in both directions at Robin Street while crews fought the fire. Officials said the scene was under control shortly before 6 a.m.
This is a developing story.
