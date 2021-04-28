Chugging along with the muggies, showers expected Friday

On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport reported a high temperature of 90 degrees for the first time in 2021. This milestone also tied a daily high temperature record. More warmth and humidity is ahead prior to the next cold front on Friday.

Next 24 Hours: More of the same… the nighttime hours will be warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s beneath partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay elevated out of the southeast at 5-10mph. Into Thursday, some more sun will guide highs into the upper 80s. Other than a very isolated shower, the day is expected to remain dry prior to the arrival of a cold front.

Up Next: A surface low and associated cold front will deliver scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. As the front drifts through the area, continued clouds, times of precipitation and a wind shift will result in high temperatures staying in the upper 70s. The upper level low associated with the front may not fully cross the region until Sunday. So, on Saturday skies will stay mostly cloudy but any precipitation should be isolated due to the lack of a significant trigger. On Sunday, the upper level low will serve as a trigger and therefore set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Both days will stay close to seasonable highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. By next week, a very familiar warm season pattern will take hold as temperatures and humidity climb with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Warm and humid conditions will persist due to continued onshore flow from the Gulf of Mexico, through Thursday. A frontal system over central Texas will slowly advance southeastward into the local area on Friday. This system will tap the unseasonable air mass to create scattered showers and thunderstorms. The atmosphere aloft will be relatively warm, precluding any significant threat for severe weather. Once the front slips into the northern Gulf, slightly cooler and drier air can be expected. Continued southwest winds aloft will force moisture over the boundary and allow mostly cloudy skies and isolated, coastal showers in the forecast on Saturday. A slow-moving upper level low pressure system will then move across the central Gulf Coast on Sunday leading to another breakout of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Beyond this system and into next week, a relatively zonal (west to east) flow aloft is expected. Additionally, onshore flow will return allowing warm, humid air to return as well. These conditions should spell partly sunny skies with air mass showers and thunderstorms popping up each afternoon to the tune of 30 to 50 percent coverage.

