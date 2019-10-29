61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Christmas Tree mishap burns Baton Rouge home

4 years 10 months 5 days ago Monday, December 22 2014 Dec 22, 2014 December 22, 2014 7:41 PM December 22, 2014 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters believe an electrical malfunction between some Christmas lights and the electrical socket at a home in the Broadmoor area sparked a fire Monday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a house on Carolyn Sue about 5 p.m. They found the family's Christmas Tree in the living room of the home ablaze.

The homeowner told firefighters a child plugged the tree in and then another child noticed something spark. The child unplugged the tree and their babysitter evacuated the house.

The fire was contained to the living room but there was smoke damage throughout the home.
**************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days