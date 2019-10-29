Christmas Tree mishap burns Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters believe an electrical malfunction between some Christmas lights and the electrical socket at a home in the Broadmoor area sparked a fire Monday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a house on Carolyn Sue about 5 p.m. They found the family's Christmas Tree in the living room of the home ablaze.

The homeowner told firefighters a child plugged the tree in and then another child noticed something spark. The child unplugged the tree and their babysitter evacuated the house.

The fire was contained to the living room but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz