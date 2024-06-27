Christmas surprise: Family secretly adopts dog daughter had been caring for at shelter

STILLWATER, Okla. - A girl in Oklahoma got an early Christmas gift this year.

ABC News reports, the girl's parents adopted the dog she had been caring for at a local animal shelter. Hallee Fuqua had been asking for a dog for years, according to her father Lance. Unfortunately, Hallee was told she had to wait until she graduated to get one.

During her Thanksgiving break, Hallee fell in love with a Plott Hound and Mountain Cur mix named Rambo at the Humane Society.

"She would come in and just sit with him,” said Jackie Ross-Guerrero, the shelter's director. "They connected from day one."

Lance and his wife decided to adopt Rambo weeks ago, but asked the shelter to keep it a secret from Hallee.

Lance said Hallee was "broken" when she found out through social media that Rambo had been adopted two days before the weekend surprise. But he told ABC, "she had no idea that he already belonged to her."