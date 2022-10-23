Christmas presents saved after fire hits 3-family home

WHITMAN, Mass. (AP) - Three families are homeless after a Christmas Eve fire struck a triple-decker home in Whitman, but firefighters were able to save at least some holiday cheer for the residents.



Fire Chief Timothy Grenno says after firefighters put out the blaze on Monday night they re-entered the building and removed already wrapped Christmas presents from all three apartments in the building.



Grenno says flames were visible from second-floor windows when the first units arrived.



No one was injured but all three apartments were left uninhabitable. The families are spending the holiday with relatives.



In a statement, Grenno said he was proud that by recovering the presents, firefighters "were able to save a bit of Christmas for these families who have been put out of their homes."



The blaze is under investigation.