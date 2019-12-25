68°
Christmas morning rainbow

Wednesday, December 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo courtesy of Ken Frank

DENHAM SPRINGS - Some say 'every morning is a gift.' If that's the case, then this Christmas morning came wrapped in a gorgeous bow.

Denham Springs residents spotted an impressive Christmas morning rainbow near South Range Ave., Wednesday morning, around 8:30 a.m.

Ken Frank caught a glimpse of the rainbow, snapped a picture, and sent it in to WBRZ.

Those who recognize rainbows as symbols of peace and serenity would view this sighting as the perfect compliment to a holiday morning. 

