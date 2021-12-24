68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Christmas Eve Forecast: Near record highs for Christmas day

Friday, December 24 2021
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast

Temperatures are already 10 degrees warmer compared to just 24 hours ago. That warming trend will continue through the rest of the Christmas holiday.

Tonight, low temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s (where we should be for high temperatures this time of year).

For Christmas Day, expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near 80. The record high for Christmas Day is 83, so we are not forecasting a new record, but we will be close to tying it.



Looking Ahead

Through next Tuesday, there will not be much of a change in our local forecast. Each day will feature mostly sunny skies with highs near 80. Starting on Wednesday, we will see an increased chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. A stalled frontal boundary will allow for a slight chance of rain each afternoon Wednesday - Friday.


Trending News

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton


