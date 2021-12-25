Christmas Day Forecast: Near record highs for Christmas day

The Forecast



Temperatures are already 10 degrees warmer compared to just 24 hours ago. That warming trend will continue through the rest of the Christmas holiday.



For Christmas Day, expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near 80. The record high for Christmas Day is 83, so we are not forecasting a new record, but we will be close to tying it.





Looking Ahead



Through next Tuesday, there will not be much of a change in our local forecast. Each day will feature mostly sunny skies with highs near 80. Starting on Wednesday, we will see an increased chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. A stalled frontal boundary will allow for a slight chance of rain each afternoon Wednesday - Friday.







-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





You can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!