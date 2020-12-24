Christmas church services will be at limited capacity with some already full

BATON ROUGE - Christmas Eve and day mass might be hard to get into this year.

"When we would normally have standing room only, packed in like sardines, we're probably just going to end up with about 250 people compared to 850 people," said Father Michael Alello of St. Thomas More.



With the state still in phase two, capacity guidelines have to be followed...And that applies to all churches.



"We're going to have limited capacity, skipping every row, people wearing masks," said Pastor Gerardo Vargas.



Bethany is even adding another service to accommodate social distancing with the potential crowds.



"We do have another service, that's why we're offering two services at 3 and at 5 and ask them to wait for that one," said Vargas.



Most other churches are urging folks to watch the service from home.



"Christmas this year might be a little different. We expect our crowds not to be what they normally are. We're actually encouraging our folks to join us on the live steam and stay home," said Alello.



However, there is a plan in place in case it does get crowded. At St. Thomas More--the gym at the high school next door is set up for a live stream.



"Once the gym is full, then we're bringing them to your cars and that's going to be it."



Some churches are taking a page from the restaurant industry--and asking people to make reservations for their families ahead of time.



St. Agnes's Christmas Eve masses are almost full.