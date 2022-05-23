Christie's: Leonardo sale an honor of a lifetime

NEW YORK - A New York auction house official says the sale of a rare painting by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci for a record $450 million is "an honor that comes around once in a lifetime."



The painting shows Christ holding a crystal orb and is called "Salvator Mundi," Italian for "Savior of the World." It sold at Christie's auction house Wednesday.



Christie's co-chairman of post-war and contemporary art Loic Gouzer describes the artwork as a "painting of the most iconic figure in the world by the most important artist of all time."



The highest price paid for a work of art at auction had been $179 million, for Pablo Picasso's painting "Women of Algiers (Version O)" in May 2015, also at Christie's in New York.



The highest known sale price for any artwork had been $300 million for the private sale of Willem de Kooning's painting "Interchange" in September 2015.