Chrissy Tiegen, husband suffer loss of baby due to pregnancy complications
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend used social media Wednesday, to let the public know they'd suffered the loss of their unborn child, CNN reports.
The model/entertainer and her singer/entertainer husband each posted a statement to their Twitter accounts, saying, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before,"
According to CNN, Teigen was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday after revealing she'd been on bed rest and bleeding for "a little less than a month."
"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions," the post said. "It just wasn't enough."
With the first two pregnancies, the statements said the couple waited to name the baby until after delivering, but this time they had already begun calling the unborn child Jack.
"He will always be Jack to us," the couple's statement said. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Teigen and Legend have two children, Luna and Miles, who were both conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF).
But this most recent pregnancy occurred naturally.
In their post, the couple expressed gratitude for their children and their determination to depend on each other for support as they continue to mourn the loss of Jack.
"But everyday can't be full of sunshine," they said. "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."
