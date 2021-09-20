Chris Rock announces COVID diagnosis, urges others to get vaccinated

Entertainer, Chris Rock, who joked earlier this year that he'd "skipped the line" to ensure he got a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, revealed over the weekend that he's been diagnosed with the virus.

The 56-year-old comedian took to Twitter to urge members of the public to get vaccinated and avoid the illness he's currently fighting.

Rock posted, "Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated."

Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021

Though individuals who are vaccinated can still contract COVID-19, they are less likely to experience significant symptoms, health experts say.

According to a study published earlier this month by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are not vaccinated against the virus were 11 times more likely to die of the disease and ten times more likely to be hospitalized with the disease than those who were vaccinated.

Though Rock did not immediately disclose additional details related to his battle with COVID, this isn't the first time he's publicly shared at least some information about a personal health condition.

Last year, Rock told The Hollywood Reporter he'd been diagnosed with a nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD) that he was treating by engaging in seven hours of weekly therapy.

During the interview, he also indicated that he may have autism spectrum disorder.

Rock referred to 'Asperger's syndrome,' explaining that he often takes things "too literally" and has an "all-or-nothing" mindset, which are both qualities commonly associated with an autism spectrum disorder known as Asperger's syndrome.

“...all I understand are the words,” he said. “By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes, they’re just not great for one-on-one relationships.”

In any case, after Rock revealed his unrelated COVID diagnosis on Sunday, several celebrities wished him a speedy recovery.



Get well soon, my friend! — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) September 19, 2021

Damn! Take care, Chris! Vaccinations help reduce the symptoms greatly. I’m ready for a booster anytime https://t.co/oOsL3nzynI — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 19, 2021