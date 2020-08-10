91°
Latest Weather Blog
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome baby daughter
LOS ANGELES - "Beyond thrilled" and "extremely blessed" are words actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger used to describe the birth of their first child together.
The couple announced the birth of Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint Instagram post Monday. The post included a photo of Pratt, Schwarzenegger, and the baby's hands along with a pair of Bible verses.
Pratt has one other child for his former wife, Anna Faris.
Lyla is the grandaughter of legendary actor and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs restaurant defying mask mandate served shut-down order Monday
-
Boy Scouts to be heavily affected by no football season
-
Unemployed worry about bills; questions hover over executive orders
-
La. reports 4th death tied to child illness possibly linked to COVID-19
-
Ascension Parish schools welcome students back to classrooms, virtually & in-person
Sports Video
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule
-
DD Breaux speaks on her legacy at LSU
-
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
-
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring