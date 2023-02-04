Chris Nakamoto - Anchor WBRZ News 2 at 5pm & Chief Investigator

Chris Nakamoto's reporting can be credited for changing laws and changing lives. He joined the WBRZ team in June 2007, and now serves as WBRZ News 2’s 5pm anchor and Chief Investigator for the Investigative Unit.

Chris is from New Orleans, where he graduated from Loyola University with full honors. He received his first taste of the news business working for WGNO-TV years before Hurricane Katrina. During Katrina, his station evacuated to Baton Rouge sparking his love for the Capital City.

Over the course of his 15 year career at WBRZ, Chris' reporting has been honored with multiple Emmy awards, a regional Edward R. Murrow award, and numerous Associated Press awards.



Most recently, Chris exposed coverups at Louisiana State Police tied to the death of an unarmed Black man. Top leaders stepped down from their positions, and the United States Department of Justice placed the agency under investigation. His stories have also led to the recall of a local Mayor and caused state lawmakers to tighten up laws to eliminate a loophole allowing elected officials to run again after a recall. His coverage allowed hundreds of state employees to get raises, and is responsible for multiple indictments and convictions.

The Baton Rouge area has even coined a catch phrase for when Nakamoto arrives at your door to ask questions. "You've been Nakamoto'd."



During his free time you'll find Chris volunteering at various community events and speaking to kids at local schools about the importance of getting an education and the news business. He also likes traveling, working out, and sampling new restaurants. What he cherishes most is spending time with his wife Jamie, his children Owen and Lila, and two Pomeranian dogs Rocco and Reggie.

If you have a good news tip, reach out to Nakamoto here.

Facebook: Chris Nakamoto WBRZ

Twitter: @ChrisNakamoto

Email: cnakamoto@WBRZ.com