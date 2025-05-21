Chris Brown granted bail by UK court ahead of world tour

LONDON - US singer Chris Brown was on Wednesday granted bail by a London court after he was charged with a serious assault, clearing the way for his world tour to begin next month.

That tour includes a stop in New Orleans in mid-October this year.

Brown has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an “unprovoked attack” on music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old has not yet been asked to enter a plea to the charge. He was not present at Southwark Crown Court when Judge Tony Baumgartner granted him bail.

The R&B star, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits such as “Loyal,” “Run It” and “Under the Influence,” is set to kick off his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour on June 8 in the Netherlands.

Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England last week after returning to Britain for the first time since the incident two years ago.

He was initially refused bail on Friday, but was granted bail on Wedneday on the condition he pay £4 million ($5.4 million) with a further £1 million due in seven days.

Brown was also required to surrender his passport, except for when he is traveling for his tour.