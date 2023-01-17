Latest Weather Blog
Chipotle: Norovirus likely sickened Boston students
NEW YORK - Chipotle says it believes norovirus is to blame for sickening Boston College students who ate at its restaurant.
The company says it thinks the illnesses are an isolated incident unrelated to an outbreak of E. coli cases tied to its restaurants.
"All of the evidence we have points in that direction," says spokesman Chris Arnold. He noted the company has no confirmation.
Late Monday, Chipotle closed a restaurant in Boston after Boston College said 30 of its students complained of gastrointestinal symptoms after eating at the chain. The school said it was working with health authorities to investigate the cause.
People can get norovirus from an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
