China warns U.S. tariffs will 'escalate trade friction'

BEIJING (AP) - China has appealed to Washington to "meet each other halfway" and settle a trade war instead of going ahead with tariff hikes Beijing warned will trigger retaliation.

A Ministry of Commerce spokesman warned Thursday new U.S. tariffs in a fight over trade and technology would "lead to an escalation of economic and trade friction."

The Trump administration has postponed some tariff hikes previously planned for Sept. 1 on Chinese imports, but others still are scheduled to go ahead.

The spokesman, Gao Feng, said at a news briefing, "we hope the United States and China can meet each other halfway and find a solution."

Gao repeated a Chinese threat to take unspecified "corresponding measures" if Trump's tariff hike goes ahead.