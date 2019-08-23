81°
China strikes back, $75B in tariffs on U.S. goods

56 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 August 23, 2019 9:29 AM August 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NBC News

WASHINGTON (AP) - China is putting into place tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. products in retaliation for the Trump administration's latest planned tariff hikes.

China said Friday that it will also increase import duties on U.S.-made autos and auto parts. The retaliation pulled global markets into negative territory Tariffs of 10% and 5% will take effect on two batches of goods on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

Beijing gave no details of what goods would be affected but the timing matches Trump's planned hikes.

