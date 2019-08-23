China strikes back, $75B in tariffs on U.S. goods

Photo: NBC News

WASHINGTON (AP) - China is putting into place tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. products in retaliation for the Trump administration's latest planned tariff hikes.

China said Friday that it will also increase import duties on U.S.-made autos and auto parts. The retaliation pulled global markets into negative territory Tariffs of 10% and 5% will take effect on two batches of goods on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

Beijing gave no details of what goods would be affected but the timing matches Trump's planned hikes.