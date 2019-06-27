China says US trade pressure, threats won't work

OSAKA, Japan (AP) - A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman in Beijing says China intends to defend itself against further U.S. moves to penalize it due to trade friction.

Geng Shuang says threats by President Donald Trump to impose more tariffs on Chinese exports "won't work on us because the Chinese people don't believe in heresy and are not afraid of pressure." Geng made the comments ahead of Trump's arrival in Osaka for a G-20 summit.

Trump and Xi are due to meet on the sidelines of the two-day meeting on Saturday. The meeting, more than a month after trade talks between the U.S. and China foundered, has raised hopes the two sides might manage to bridge some differences and cool tensions that led them to raise tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's products.