China's October exports fall in new sign of global weakness

Image from AFP

BEIJING - China's exports fell again in October in a fresh sign of weak global demand. Imports also declined.



Customs data on Tuesday showed exports contracted by 7.3 percent from a year earlier to $178.1 billion, an improvement from September's 10 percent decline. Imports fell 1.4 percent to $129.1 billion, compared with the previous month's 1.9 percent decline.



The export slump has complicated efforts by Chinese leaders to shore up economic growth and reduce reliance on trade and investment.