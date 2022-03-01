68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

China's October exports fall in new sign of global weakness

5 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, November 07 2016 Nov 7, 2016 November 07, 2016 10:13 PM November 07, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from AFP

Trending News

BEIJING - China's exports fell again in October in a fresh sign of weak global demand. Imports also declined.

Customs data on Tuesday showed exports contracted by 7.3 percent from a year earlier to $178.1 billion, an improvement from September's 10 percent decline. Imports fell 1.4 percent to $129.1 billion, compared with the previous month's 1.9 percent decline.

The export slump has complicated efforts by Chinese leaders to shore up economic growth and reduce reliance on trade and investment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days