China rejects Trump's criticism on trade
BEIJING (AP) - China has urged President Donald Trump to oppose bullying following the American leader's criticism of its trade status in a speech at the United Nations.
A foreign ministry spokesman on Wednesday called on Trump to "meet China halfway" in settling trade disputes. Trump complained Tuesday the World Trade Organization improperly gives China preferential treatment.
The Chinese spokesman, Geng Shuang, expressed hope Washington will "listen to developing countries' calls for rapid development, opposition to bullying and suppression and aspirations for peace and stability." Geng said the Trump administration should work with China to resolve disputes and "expand cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit."
