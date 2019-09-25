69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

China rejects Trump's criticism on trade

1 hour 51 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 September 25, 2019 5:51 AM September 25, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) - China has urged President Donald Trump to oppose bullying following the American leader's criticism of its trade status in a speech at the United Nations.

A foreign ministry spokesman on Wednesday called on Trump to "meet China halfway" in settling trade disputes. Trump complained Tuesday the World Trade Organization improperly gives China preferential treatment.

The Chinese spokesman, Geng Shuang, expressed hope Washington will "listen to developing countries' calls for rapid development, opposition to bullying and suppression and aspirations for peace and stability." Geng said the Trump administration should work with China to resolve disputes and "expand cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days