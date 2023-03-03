74°
Latest Weather Blog
China mourns death of oldest panda
BEIJING- China is mourning the death of the world's oldest panda, Basi, who passed away at the age of 37.
Caretakers in the eastern city of Fuzhou said Basi was suffering from a number of ailments, including liver and kidney problems, when she died Wednesday.
Her body is to be preserved and placed in a museum dedicated to her life.
Pandas are generally considered old after reaching 20 but can live for many more years in captivity, where they can be treated for diseases and shielded from accidents.
Trending News
An estimated 1,864 live in the wild, where they are threatened chiefly with habitat loss, and around 420 others live in captivity in zoos and reserves, the majority within China.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police still have little details on Ga. man's disappearance; more groups join...
-
Baton Rouge mom booked for negligent homicide after infant's fentanyl death
-
City clearing drainage flow of Ward Creek; work on other waterways set...
-
Face of fentanyl epidemic: Mother loses three children to drug overdoses
-
Police officer accused of killing man after showing up at estranged wife's...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs