74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

China mourns death of oldest panda

5 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, September 14 2017 Sep 14, 2017 September 14, 2017 6:39 AM September 14, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Washington Post

BEIJING- China is mourning the death of the world's oldest panda, Basi, who passed away at the age of 37.

Caretakers in the eastern city of Fuzhou said Basi was suffering from a number of ailments, including liver and kidney problems, when she died Wednesday.

Her body is to be preserved and placed in a museum dedicated to her life.

Pandas are generally considered old after reaching 20 but can live for many more years in captivity, where they can be treated for diseases and shielded from accidents.

Trending News

An estimated 1,864 live in the wild, where they are threatened chiefly with habitat loss, and around 420 others live in captivity in zoos and reserves, the majority within China.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days