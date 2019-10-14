China indicts Jackie Chan's son on drug charge

BEIJING - Chinese prosecutors have formally indicted the son of Hong Kong action film star Jackie Chan on the charge of sheltering others to use drugs, more than four months after he was first detained.



Prosecutors from Beijing's Dongcheng District say they indicted Jaycee Chan on Monday. If convicted, the 32-year-old could be jailed for up to three years.



Beijing police detained Chan at his Beijing apartment in August along with Taiwanese movie star Ko Kai. Police said Chan and Ko tested positive for marijuana and admitted using the drug, and that 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of it were taken from Chan's home.



Ko was released after a 14-day administrative detention for the drug use, but Chan faces the more serious criminal charge.



It is not clear when Chan will stand trial.

Image: Wikipedia