China imports from US plunge in June amid tariff war

4 hours 49 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 July 12, 2019 4:39 AM July 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) - China's imports from the United States plunged 31.4% in June from a year earlier amid a tariff war with Washington, while exports to the U.S. market sank 7.8%.

Customs data on Friday showed China's global exports sank 1.3% while imports fell 7.3%. U.S.-Chinese trade has weakened since President Donald Trump hiked tariffs on goods from China in a fight over Beijing's technology ambitions.

China retaliated with its own penalty duties and ordered importers to find non-U.S. suppliers.

