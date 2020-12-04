Chilly temperatures stay, clouds not away for long

Chilly temperatures are in store for most of the 7-Day Forecast. As for your weekend, it may not be the prettiest, but it will not be a “plan canceler” either.

The Next 24 Hours: Into tomorrow morning will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 30s. Typically cool rural spots north and east of Baton Rouge could have some patchy frost. Saturday will start with a good deal of sunshine driving thermometers close to 60 degrees. High clouds are expected to spill in from the west during the afternoon and evening hours.

After That: A thicker cloud deck will build into Sunday morning. Most of the day will be overcast and it appears few showers could develop, especially south of I-10. Since the cool air mass will remain in place, highs may struggle for the mid 50s. A reinforcing cold front will swing through by Monday morning maintaining the run of below average temperatures. With several mornings expected to be in the mid to upper 30s next week, some spots north of I-10 could see patchy frost. Skies will be mainly clear Monday through Thursday. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Some moderation in temperatures will occur on Saturday but advancing cirrus clouds will curtail any significant warming. These clouds will appear ahead of the next upper level trough approaching from the west. As this quick and moisture starved system moves through, expect a mostly cloudy and cool afternoon on Sunday with the possibility of a shower or two south of the Interstates. As that trough moves away to the east, it will drag a reinforcing cold front and shot of northwesterly winds through the area. Thanks to a broad area of surface high pressure over the western United States, northwest winds will be persistent through the middle of next week. Rural areas north of I-10 could be cool enough each morning for some patchy frost. The upper levels will warm and therefore temperatures could return to average (67/45) by the end of next week.

--Josh

