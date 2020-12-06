Chilly start to the new week

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Expect a chilly evening, with the cloud cover beginning to thin out. Overnight, we'll have mostly clear skies with lows falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. Monday, it will be a chilly start so have the heavy coat ready to go. We'll have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.



Looking Ahead:





Into next week, we will enter a drier stretch of weather from Monday through Thursday due to high pressure taking control over the region. Friday, another cold front will track towards the area bringing our next chance for rain. With our current data, the time frame for rain looks to be Friday evening and lingering into early Saturday morning. Severe weather does not look like a threat at this time. Keep checking back for updates on our next rain maker.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.