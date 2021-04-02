Latest Weather Blog
Chilly start to Easter Weekend
Today and Tonight:
A FROST ADVISORY remains in effect until 8am this morning. You may need to give yourself some extra time out the door this morning to defrost your windshield. Temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s this afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. Temperatures will be chilly once again overnight, with most falling into the upper 30s. Patchy Frost is possible Saturday morning as well.
Looking Ahead:
For the first time in weeks, our weather pattern will remain fairly quiet over the next several days. Expect plenty of sunshine through Easter weekend, with temperatures returning to the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. By the middle of next week, cloud cover will begin to build and highs will return to the 80s.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
