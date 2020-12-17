Chilly start, sunshine returns this afternoon

Today and Tonight: Temperatures are starting off in the 30s this morning with a north breeze, so have the heavy coat ready to go before you head out the door. This afternoon, the sunshine will finally return after a few gloomy days with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Tonight, expect clear skies and another light freeze with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Looking Ahead: Your forecast on Friday looks great - plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s as high pressure builds over the region. Our next chance for rain will be over the weekend, primarily Saturday night and lingering into Sunday morning. Keep that in mind if you have any weekend plans. By Sunday afternoon, the frontal system will have cleared the area and we will begin to dry things out. A few thunderstorms are possible with this weekend's system, but severe weather does not look like a concern at this time.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





