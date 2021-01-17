Chilly start on Sunday, nice afternoon

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, a clear sky in combination with calm winds will allow temperatures to fall into the lower 30s, flirting with a light freeze. Protecting sensitive plants tonight may be needed, especially for locations outside of the city. Sunday, we'll have a few clouds in the morning but mainly sunny skies in the afternoon. High temperatures will warm to around 60, closer to average for this time of year.

Looking Ahead:

Our weather pattern stays fairly quiet going into next week, with no significant fronts moving our way until the later half of the week. Upper-level moisture is expected to begin to move in late Thursday afternoon creating a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. The main bulk of the rain may not arrive until the passage of a cold front, set to arrive on Friday. As of now, severe weather does not look like a concern.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.