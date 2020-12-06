Chilly, passing showers to end out the weekend

Today and Tonight: Sunday, expect a cloudy start with scattered showers beginning around daybreak and lingering into the afternoon. By dinner time tonight, most of the rain will be out of the area and we will begin to dry out. Highs today will only be around 56. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows around 39. Have the jacket ready for a chilly start on Monday morning!



Looking Ahead:





Into next week, we will enter a drier stretch of weather from Monday through Thursday due to high pressure taking control over the region. Friday, another cold front will track towards the area bringing our next chance for rain. With our current data, the time frame for rain looks to be Friday evening and lingering into early Saturday morning. Severe weather does not look like a threat at this time. Keep checking back for updates on our next rain maker.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





