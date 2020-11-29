Chilly Monday, light freeze Tuesday morning

Tonight and Tomorrow: The rain has moved out and our skies will begin to clear out. Lows will fall into the low 40s overnight, so a light jacket will be needed tomorrow morning. Expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon, with highs only warming into the low 50s. Winds will remain breezy through the day tomorrow, northwest between 10 - 15 mph.





Looking Ahead:

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for all of metro Baton Rouge, to the coast and southwest Mississippi. Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for several hours Tuesday morning. You want to make sure pets are brought indoors Monday night, as well as sensitive plants. Pipes should be O.K. since only a light freeze is expected.

Beyond Tuesday, we'll likely see our next chance for rain late Wednesday, into Thursday morning. This will all be due to a weak front tracking across the area west to east. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible but severe weather is not expected.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





