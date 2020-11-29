Latest Weather Blog
Chilly Monday, light freeze Tuesday morning
Tonight and Tomorrow: The rain has moved out and our skies will begin to clear out. Lows will fall into the low 40s overnight, so a light jacket will be needed tomorrow morning. Expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon, with highs only warming into the low 50s. Winds will remain breezy through the day tomorrow, northwest between 10 - 15 mph.
Looking Ahead:
A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for all of metro Baton Rouge, to the coast and southwest Mississippi. Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for several hours Tuesday morning. You want to make sure pets are brought indoors Monday night, as well as sensitive plants. Pipes should be O.K. since only a light freeze is expected.
Beyond Tuesday, we'll likely see our next chance for rain late Wednesday, into Thursday morning. This will all be due to a weak front tracking across the area west to east. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible but severe weather is not expected.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR mayoral race candidates look for last campaign push before Dec. 5...
-
Officials investigating "suspicious incident" near Scenic Highway as homicide
-
Local business owners hope for increase in sales on Small Business Saturday
-
As cases increase healthcare workers see more people getting tested due to...
-
Schools face harsh penalties if new COVID-19 restrictions aren't followed
Sports Video
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...
-
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with...