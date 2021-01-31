Latest Weather Blog
Chilly air returns Sunday night
Today and Tonight:
After a few overnight showers, all of southeast Louisiana is beginning to dry out. Skies will continue to clear through out the day as temperatures hold in the 60s. As winds shift out of the northwest later this evening, temperatures will start to fall quickly. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Looking Ahead:
High pressure will begin to build over the region behind this morning's cold front. This will lead into a sunny start to the new week, lasting through Wednesday. We'll have chilly morning's near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will rebound again Wednesday afternoon, ahead of another storm system. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible with this system. As of now, timing looks to be from Friday afternoon - Saturday morning.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
