Children taken to hospital after school bus flipped in Zachary; no one seriously hurt

ZACHARY - A school bus reportedly flipped over in Zachary while it was taking kids home late Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Plains-Port Hudson Road near US 61. The crash appeared to involved a pickup truck as well.

Sources said two children were on board the bus at the time but were able to walk away. Two adults and two children were taken to a hospital, but no one was seriously hurt.