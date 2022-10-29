74°
Children taken to hospital after school bus flipped in Zachary; no one seriously hurt

Friday, October 28 2022
ZACHARY - A school bus reportedly flipped over in Zachary while it was taking kids home late Friday afternoon. 

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Plains-Port Hudson Road near US 61. The crash appeared to involved a pickup truck as well.

Sources said two children were on board the bus at the time but were able to walk away. Two adults and two children were taken to a hospital, but no one was seriously hurt. 

