Children's museum hosts Noon Year's Eve celebration for kids to enjoy

BATON ROUGE — Knock Knock Children’s Museum is ringing in the new year for kids to enjoy New Year's Eve day.

Instead of kids staying up late for the big ball drop, the museum counts down at 12 p.m. releasing balloons celebrating "Noon" Year's Eve.

Susie Lynch with the museum said this is a great way for kids to feel included in the celebration.

"There’s not a ton of New Year's specific activities for children to do and to celebrate. A lot of times families have to make it special at home,” said Lynch.

Lynch said leading up to the countdown kids can enjoy several activities. Kids can make New Year crowns, noise makers, and kazoos.

She said it’s a great way for families to spend quality time together.

"It’s just a great way to have families spend time together and during the holiday season, and just reflect on the past year and look forward to the new year and just a way to bring the community together and celebrate the holiday season," said Lynch.

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. The event has regular admission pricing.