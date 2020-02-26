Children's hospital looking for volunteers to help patients

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital has been open for a few months and has already exceeded the number of patients it predicted.

More than 80 specialists and 100 pediatricians work at the hospital, along with dozens of volunteers. Senior Director of Hospital Operations Chad Cathey says it's the volunteers who help create the magic.

"They're a vital part of this hospital," Cathey said. "We're trying to match their gifts and talents to help serve the patients and families but make it meaningful for them."

On any given day there are 10-15 volunteers at OLOL Children's Hospital. They offer smiles and comfort to those seeking care. Right now, OLOL says it's looking for more volunteers to spend time at the hospital rocking babies, entertaining children while parents take a break, greeting new families, reading bedtime stories, or operating the Comfort Cart.

The mobile cart is stocked full of toothbrushes, toothpaste, refreshments, books, and other items people might forget if they don't expect to be at the hospital.

Cathey says the playroom is another place where volunteers can give back time. It's an area where patients can get out of their room and spend time playing with toys.

"Kids that are able to get away, that aren't infectious, come in here and they'll have lots of toys and games. And our volunteers will sit right there with them," Cathey said.

For a full list of volunteer opportunities, visit OLOL's website. Applicants must apply online.