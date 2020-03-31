Children's author, Tomie dePaola dies at 85

Beloved children's author and illustrator, Tomie dePaola died Monday.

CNN reports that the prolific author penned over 300 books including "Strega Nona," "Quiet," and "Oliver Button is a Sissy."

He passed away following complications sustained during a recent surgery to correct injuries from a fall in his barn.

His literary agent Doug Whiteman said dePaola died alone at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

"Due to the coronavirus and a quarantine at the hospital where he was being treated, Mr. dePaola was in isolation when he died," Whiteman added.

DePaola was 85 years old.