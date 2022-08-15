94°
Children of fallen BRPD officer escorted to class by law enforcement officers Monday
PRAIRIEVILLE - Two children of fallen Baton Rogue Police Officer Matthew Gerald were escorted to class Monday morning by members of local law enforcement.
Ascension Parish Schools said the officers have been committed to being there on important days for Officer Gerald's children after he was killed in the line of duty July 17, 2016.
The school system said Fynleigh is starting fourth grade and Falyn is starting kindergarten.
